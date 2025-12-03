Abrar Ahmed achieves career-best; Saim Ayub, Agha Salman make gains in T20I rankings

The collage of photos shows Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed (left) alongwith Saim Ayub and T20I captain Salman Ali Agha. - ACC/AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s spinner Abrar Ahmed, along with opening batter Saim Ayub and captain Salman Ali Agha, has climbed the ICC T20I rankings following their impressive performances in the recently concluded tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

In the T20I batters’ rankings, Saim Ayub has moved up two places to 35th with 554 rating points, while Salman Ali Agha has made significant progress, jumping 11 spots to reach 52nd with 507 points.

Several other Pakistan batters, however, have experienced a downturn. Opener Sahibzada Farhan has slipped two places to sixth with 752 points.

Former captain Babar Azam is down one place to 30th, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has dropped eight spots to 54th, and Fakhar Zaman has fallen six places to 63rd.

Middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz has also dropped five places to 81st, while another wicketkeeper-batter has slipped to 93rd after a five-place decline.

India’s Abhishek Sharma continues to lead the T20I batting rankings, followed by England’s Phil Salt in second place and Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka in third.

In the T20I bowlers’ rankings, Abrar Ahmed has achieved a career-best fourth position after rising four places, placing him just behind Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan, who sits third.

India’s Varun Chakaravarthy remains the top-ranked T20I bowler, with New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy in second.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz has risen two spots to 11th with 647 points.

Shaheen Afridi has retained his 18th position, while pacer Salman Mirza has climbed four places to 34th. Saim Ayub also made progress in the bowling charts, jumping 12 spots to 39th.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf have dropped six and five places to 52nd and 58th, respectively.

In the T20I all-rounders’ rankings, Saim Ayub has reclaimed the top spot, pushing Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza to second. West Indies’ Roston Chase sits third.

Mohammad Nawaz has jumped three places to claim fourth position with 218 points. Faheem Ashraf has fallen two places to 37th, while Pakistan’s vice-captain Shadab Khan has dropped six spots to 44th.

Salman Ali Agha has climbed eight places to 61st with 64 points.