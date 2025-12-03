Harshit Rana reprimanded for gesture during first ODI against South Africa

Harshit Rana of India bowls during the 2nd match of the BKT Tyres Men's T20I Series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 31, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. - AFP

India pacer Harshit Rana has been officially reprimanded following an incident during his side’s 17-run victory over South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi.

Harshit was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “using language, actions or gestures that disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match.”

The incident occurred in the 22nd over of South Africa’s innings, when Harshit gestured towards the dressing room after dismissing Proteas batter Dewald Brevis.

Match officials deemed the gesture to be potentially provocative, leading to one demerit point being added to his disciplinary record.

This marks Harshit’s first offence within the past 24 months.

The right-arm quick admitted the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

India clinched the match by 17 runs, powered by a brilliant century from Virat Kohli. The second ODI of the series will be played in Raipur on Wednesday.