Paqueta ‘disappointed’ after red card in West Ham loss, confirms Nuno

An undated picture of West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo (right) and midfielder Lucas Paqueta. — Reuters

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo revealed on Tuesday that midfielder Lucas Paqueta is ‘disappointed’ and upset following his red card in Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at home to Liverpool.

Paqueta was unusually booked twice for dissent within just 60 seconds, with less than 10 minutes remaining. Despite his teammates’ efforts to calm him down, the 28-year-old Brazilian continued arguing with referee Darren England, resulting in his sending off.

After the match, Paqueta criticised the Football Association, claiming the governing body had not provided psychological support during a spot-fixing investigation. He also issued an apology to his teammates and fans, while maintaining that his behaviour did not warrant a dismissal.

It's ridiculous to have your life and career affected for two years without any psychological support from the federation. Perhaps this ridiculous behavior is just a reflection of everything I've had to endure and, it seems, have to continue enduring! I'm sorry if I'm not perfect https://t.co/0CdUYNkoSU — Lucas Paquetá (@LucasPaqueta97) November 30, 2025





Paqueta was cleared of four spot-fixing charges by the FA in July, following a lengthy investigation. Facing the risk of a lifetime ban, he denied the alleged spot-fixing offences.

Nuno revealed that Paqueta is struggling emotionally after his mistake but is remorseful and determined to move forward.

"I spoke with Lucas and he apologised to his teammates," Nuno said.

"He's not okay and he's suffering. He's disappointed and sad but he realises the mistake he made, and wants to move forward. Sometimes people aren't aware of all the problems footballers endure, but Lucas will overcome this situation."

Paqueta joined West Ham from Olympique Lyonnais in 2022 and is under contract until 2027. Despite speculation over his future, Nuno insisted that Paquetá is happy at the East London club.

West Ham United will next face Manchester United on December 5th.