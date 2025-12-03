Erling Haaland becomes fastest to 100 Premier League goals

An undated picture of Manchester City's Erling Haaland. — Reuters

Manchester City's Erling Haaland set a new record as the quickest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, scoring a stunning left-footed strike in the 17th minute during Tuesday’s thrilling 5-4 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

City winger Jeremy Doku delivered a perfect cross to the towering Norwegian, who finished with a first-time strike, reaching the milestone in just 111 games, 13 fewer than the previous fastest to 100 goals, Alan Shearer.

While Shearer still holds the all-time Premier League record with 260 goals, the 25-year-old Haaland looks destined to challenge it in the years ahead.

City manager Pep Guardiola lauded Haaland’s remarkable achievement, describing his performance as ‘unbelievable’ and expressing hope for many more goals.

"If you told me when he arrived that he’d score 100 goals in 111 games, I’d say, ‘Are you sure?’ The numbers are insane. Today he was unbelievable," Guardiola said.

"It's incredible, impressive. He was outstanding, today he was unbelievable. He made a fantastic goal. Hopefully, he's starving hungry to continue with this club to make more and more goals. I'm happy for him, happy for the team to deliver him this day."

Haaland, meanwhile, celebrated the milestone and reflected on his role at City, emphasising his drive to keep improving.

“Proud moment, 100 club is a huge thing," he said. "To do it this quickly is amazing. I'm proud, I'm happy.

"I've said it many times - a striker for City should score a lot of goals. That's my job, that's what I try to do. And I'm not bad at it! I should have had a hat-trick, I had a few chances. I need to practise."