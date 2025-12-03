Alimkhanuly withdraws from Lara unification bout after positive drug test

An undated picture of unified middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly. — X/janibek alimkhanuly

Promoter Premier Boxing Champions announced on Tuesday that unified middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has tested positive for a prohibited substance and has been pulled from his scheduled unification bout against WBA titleholder Erislandy Lara on Saturday.



Alimkhanuly, who retained his WBO and IBF titles against Anauel Ngamissengue in April, reportedly tested positive for meldonium, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) since 2016. The failed test was conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

The 32-year-old Kazakh fighter defended himself by pointing to his clean first test and noting that he has not changed his supplement routine. He said he has requested a retest to clarify the situation, suggesting the second result may have been a mistake.

"I have always supported clean sport, you know this well. I was surprised when I read the news," Alimkhanuly wrote.

"VADA took the first test and said everything was clean. I have not made any changes to my vitamins. I don't know what happened with the second test, so I requested a retest."







In Alimkhanuly's absence, WBA middleweight champion Lara will now defend his title against Johan Gonzalez on December 6th.

The 32-year-old Alimkhanuly has remained unbeaten in his professional career, winning all 17 of his bouts since making his debut in 2016.

Cuban-American Lara, a former light middleweight champion, last fought 14 months ago, stopping Danny Garcia in the ninth round to retain his WBA title. The 42-year-old veteran has secured 31 wins in 37 fights since making his professional debut in 2008.

Gonzalez, 34, has also built an impressive record, winning 36 of his 40 professional bouts. He last competed in March, defeating Jarrett Hurd by split decision.