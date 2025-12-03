NBA: Edwards fires Timberwolves to overtime triumph over Pelicans

An undated picture of Anthony Edwards. — Reuters

NEW ORLEANS: Anthony Edwards powered the Minnesota Timberwolves to a dramatic 149–142 overtime victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA match here at the Smoothie King Centre on Tuesday.

Ant-man delivered a commanding 44-point performance that set the tone for one of Minnesota’s highest-scoring outings of the season.

Playing 47 intense minutes, he added seven rebounds, six assists and four steals while knocking down six three-pointers, once again proving himself the focal point of the Timberwolves’ attacking force.

Minnesota needed every bit of Edwards’s brilliance in a contest that swung wildly from quarter to quarter. The Timberwolves built an early advantage but soon found themselves dragged into a shootout as the Pelicans surged with a prolific third-quarter display.

Minnesota responded with composure, mounting a strong fourth-quarter push before dominating the extra period 20–10 to seal the win.

Rudy Gobert provided vital support with a powerful double-double of 28 points and 26 rebounds, asserting complete control in the paint.

Donte DiVincenzo contributed 15 points along with five assists and five steals, while Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle added 16 points apiece.

Off the bench, Naz Reid offered an efficient spark, tallying 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes to steady the Timberwolves during key moments.

Although the remainder of the second unit delivered quieter performances, Minnesota’s core production proved more than sufficient to outlast New Orleans in a free-flowing, offence-heavy encounter.

The victory lifts the Timberwolves to 13–8 and further highlights their capacity to perform under pressure, with Edwards once again leading the charge in superstar fashion.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will next face the New Orleans Pelicans on December 5th.