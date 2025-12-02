Desert Vipers ease past Dubai Capitals in ILT20 opener

Desert Vipers' Naseem Shah (left) celebrates taking a wicket during their ILT20 match against Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on December 2, 2025. — ILT20

DUBAI: A collective bowling effort, followed by Andries Gous's blistering half-century, powered Desert Vipers to secure a four-wicket victory over Dubai Capitals in the opening match of the ILT20 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Vipers' captain Sam Curran's decision to field first proved beneficial as his team's bowling unit curtailed the Capitals to a modest total of 150/8 in 20 overs.

The Capitals got off to a dismal start to their innings as they had been reduced to 67/5 in 11.1 overs, before Rovman Powell and Mohammad Nabi gave a late boost to their total.

Powell remained the top-scorer with a 22-ball 39, smashing four fours and two sixes, while Nabi made a brisk 29 off 23 deliveries with the help of two sixes and as many fours.

The duo also shared an important 34-run partnership for the sixth wicket, while experienced all-rounder Nabi was also involved in a 30-run stand with captain Dasun Shanaka, who contributed with an 11-ball 12.

For the Vipers, Noor Ahmad, Khuzaima Tanveer and David Payne bagged two wickets each, while Naseem Shah and captain Curran chipped in with one apiece.

In response, the Vipers comfortably chased down the 151-run target for the loss of six wickets and one over to spare.

Leading the batting charge for them in the pursuit was opening batter Gous, who registered the first half-century of the ILT20 2025 and top-scored for the Vipers with 58 off 36 deliveries, studded with six fours and three sixes.



For his platform-setting half-century, Gous was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Gous received handy support from his opening partner, Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, who played a blazing cameo of 26 runs from 15 balls up the order.

Middle-order batter Dan Lawrence oversaw the Vipers' pursuit after Gous's departure and remained unbeaten with a 16-ball 19, featuring one four.

Waqar Salamkheil and Scott Currie took two wickets each, while the Afghan duo of Gulbadin Naib and Nabi made one scalp apiece.

The victory put Desert Vipers at the top of the ILT20 2025 standings with two points and a net run rate of 0.447.