Photo: AFP

Pace legend Wasim Akram has refused to fight fire with fire, simply saying that he has no time for those who accuse him of match-fixing even after nearly two decades of his retirement.

"I get upset when I hear such negative things about me. I retired from cricket 17 years ago in 2003 but people still take my name to further their interests." Akram said in an interview published on BSports.

"I have always ignored such people and will continue to do so in the future because I don’t have time for negative people in my life."



READ: Did not say 99 World Cup defeats were fixed, clarifies former PCB chairman

The left-arm great's statement comes in the wake of his former teammate Aamer Sohail holding him responsible for Pakistan losing three World Cups.

Meanwhile, former fast bowler Ata-ur-Rehman had also recently blamed Akram for the way his career ended, claiming that Akram had made him change his statement in front of Justice Qayyum Commission.

No time for negativity: Wasim Akram refuses to address fixing allegations