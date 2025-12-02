Rafael Nadal backs Carlos Alcaraz to break his record of 22 Grand Slams

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrate after winning a match at the Paris 2024 Olympics in Paris on July 27, 2024. — Reuters

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has predicted that his young countryman, Carlos Alcaraz, has the potential to break his record of 22 Grand Slams.

Alcaraz, who has won six Grand Slams already at the age of 22, is one of the dominating tennis players of the current lot.

During an interview with El Larguero, when the interviewer asked a question about Alcaraz’s future, Nadal said he has always rated the young Spanish tennis sensation as an extremely capable player.

Nadal added that keeping Alcaraz’s record of six Grand Slams in mind, his record of 22 Major titles seems well within the youngster's reach.

"I don’t tend to have high expectations, I’ve always seen him as very good, with the potential to make history in our sport. 22 Grand Slams? Why not? Six is already a lot and he has a spectacular trajectory," Nadal said (translated from Spanish).

However, Nadal said that one thing will be important for Alcaraz to break his record, and that will be his fitness. If he maintains his fitness and keeps himself away from injuries, it will be easier for him to achieve his goals.

"The most important thing is that he doesn’t get injured. If you don’t have injuries, I think you also don’t lose confidence in your body and that keeps you improving," he added.

Despite an injury-plagued career, Nadal has etched his name into history. Alcaraz, while so young, has already suffered several injuries, but that has not affected the pace of his success. As he is at the same level in terms of majors, if we compare him to his older compatriot at the same age.