'Play your part': Sports Minister Sindh rallies public for National Games

Sindh's Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Khan Bakhsh Mahar pictured at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 2, 2025. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: Sports Minister Sindh Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar on Tuesday urged masses and sports enthusiasts to come out in large numbers to make the National Games a success, with the event scheduled to run from December 6 to 13 across 24 venues here.

Mahar, in a video statement recorded at the National Stadium where preparations for the opening ceremony are underway, called the event a moment of pride for the province.

"The National Games are being held in Karachi after 18 years, and it is a moment of great pride for us. Sindh is hosting these Games after a long gap, and we are making every possible effort to ensure the event is successful and historic," Mahar stated.

The Sports Minister also announced that a "family musical event" will be held during the National Games' opening ceremony at the stadium and extended the invitation to the public, whom he called on to make the event successful by their presence.

"We are holding a family musical event from 6 to 9 pm on December 6, and I invite all of you to join us," Mahar said, urging citizens to ensure their presence at the stadium. "I urge everyone to play their part in making this event a success."

The minister added that thousands of participants and dignitaries had been invited to the ceremony.

"Our chief guest [for the opening ceremony] will be Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and thousands of guests and spectators will be attending," he said.

He added that around 11000 contingent members are expected to feature at the Games.

Notably, the competitions will be staged across two dozen venues here, and Mahar encouraged the public to visit each of those to support local athletes.

"We have about 24 venues where different sports will be held. I encourage people to visit, support and motivate our athletes. This event belongs to all of us. It is Sindh's event," he said.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for December 13, also at the National Stadium.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan is expected to attend and encourage not only the provinces but also the participating departments," Mahar said, adding that it will also feature a musical event.

Mahar concluded with a renewed appeal to the public. "I invite everyone to attend and help make these Games successful and historic."