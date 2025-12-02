UFC Hall of Famer explains why Makhachev vs Topuria fight must happen

This collage of photos shows Russian MMA fighter Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. — Instagram/Reuters

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen has explained why Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria are now important to be against each other in the Octagon.

In 2025, Topuria moved up to the lightweight division and grabbed the title vacated by Makhachev by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

After the victory, ‘El Matador’ also won the pound-for-pound number one status, ending the reign of Makhachev, which lasted for 602 days.

However, it did not take long for Islam Makhachev to regain the P4P top spot after defeating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 and become the king of two divisions.

Speaking about how Ilia Topuria lost his top spot despite not losing a fight, Sonnen raised questions about the decision-making of the UFC ranking committee. He also pointed out the one reason why the superfight between the Spanish and Russian fighters must happen.

“This is the first time that Islam and Ilia actually have something to fight about. Something was taken from Ilia. And in the sport generally, you get to stand your ground,” Sonnen said.

“You only concede the ground that you concede or that somebody can take from you. Neither has happened to Ilia, but he lost his spot… It’s the first time that Ilia and Islam have something to fight about, and they collectively have chosen to not.”

Sonnen also pointed out that the excitement fans earlier had for a fight between Topuria and Makhachev is now gradually declining because of other big fights now in the picture.