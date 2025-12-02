Moin Khan quashes death rumours in video statement

An undated picture of former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan. — AFP

KARACHI: Former captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, Moin Khan, on Tuesday, debunked the false reports suggesting him being in poor health or even his demise, stating he was perfectly fine and enjoying his life.

Calling the reports "utter irresponsibility," Moin issued a video statement — shared by sports journalist Qadir Khawaja — letting his fans and the public know that he is perfectly healthy.

The former captain, who was part of Pakistan's triumph in the 1992 World Cup, clarified that the news shared online was baseless and urged people not to spread unverified information.

"Since this morning, news has been circulating that demonstrates utter irresponsibility. The person who posted this on social media related to my health and my death," Moin said.

"So, let me inform all my well-wishers that, Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Allah, I am very healthy, Alhamdulillah, and enjoying my life. I request you all to remember me in your prayers," the former skipper added.

The rumours triggered a strong reaction across social media. Some fans quickly labelled the reports as fake, urging people not to fall for unverified, sensational claims.

Others, startled by the news, began offering prayers for Moin's well-being until his clarification video appeared.