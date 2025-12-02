Former South Africa Test cricketer hails Maaz Sadaqat as Pakistan's 'next superstar'

Pakistan Shaheens' Maaz Sadaqat plays a shot during their Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship match against India A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2025. — ACC

KARACHI: Former South Africa Test pacer Wayne Parnell on Tuesday backed rising all-rounder Maaz Sadaqat as Pakistan's "next superstar".

Maaz, who rose to fame with his all-round brilliance for Pakistan Shaheens at the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship last month, is currently featuring in the ongoing Nepal Premier League (NPL) for Janakpur Bolts, led by veteran Proteas pacer Parnell.

The 20-year-old has thus far played three matches for the Bolts, accumulating 95 runs at a decent average of 31.66 and a remarkable strike rate of 179.24.

He also picked up three wickets at 26 with an economy rate of 6.50, depicting his all-round prowess.

Maaz's ability to deliver impactful performances in an ongoing stint with the Bolts earned him massive praise from Parnell, who backed him to become the next big thing for Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram stories, Parnell shared a mirror selfie with Maaz, captioned, "Pakistan's next superstar, [Maaz Sadaqat]."

For the unversed, Maaz played a pivotal role in leading Pakistan Shaheens to the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025 title victory with his all-round exploits, which also earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

Maaz finished as the leading run-getter in the eight-team tournament, accumulating 258 runs in five innings at an astonishing average of 129 and smashed two unbeaten half-centuries.

He was equally impressive with the ball, taking seven wickets at a remarkable average of 7.42 and an economy rate of 4.33.

His most impactful performance came against arch-rivals India A in the group stage, where he backed his economical bowling figures of 2/12 with a match-winning half-century and top-scored for Pakistan Shaheens in the run chase with an unbeaten 79 off just 47 deliveries.