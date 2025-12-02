Emma Raducanu disagrees with fellow players on WTA schedule

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her first round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova on January 14, 2025. — Reuters

Emma Raducanu has refused to support her fellow players' opinion on the WTA schedule, saying it is not inspiring when big players keep criticising it.

The British tennis player concluded her year at the Ningbo Open, losing in the first round to Lin Zhu. She was also part of the Wuhan and Beijing tournaments, where she also exited early.

Speaking with a tennis journalist, she shared her plans for how she is working on improving her game. She also shared her opinion on the hectic tennis calendar.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s something to complain about because it’s what we are given. And we are making a great living as well,” Emma Raducanu said.

“I mean it’s not all glamorous. There are definitely times when it’s very difficult and we are flagging mentally, physically, everything hurts. But at the same time what are we going to do about it.”

She further explained that continuing to criticise the tennis calendar would not be good for upcoming young players, and they may be demoralised.

“I am sure there are certain people who go to work and their bosses make them do something, but they have to do it, it’s their job,” Raducanu added.

“If we put up a front that isn’t complaining, I think that is a better example to the people watching, trying to get into tennis, the younger people. If they see all the top players moaning about the calendar, I don’t think that’s necessarily inspiring to look up to."

Raducanu has had an impressive season this year, collecting 28 wins from 50 matches she played, reaching the semi-final at Citi Open and a quarterfinals at Miami.