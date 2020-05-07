Photo: AFP

The Bundesliga on Wednesday have been given the go ahead to restart behind closed doors from mid-May following German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders granting permission after weeks of shutdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The political blessing makes the German top-flight the first of Europe's five major leagues to return to the field.

"Matches will be allowed under the approved rules," said Merkel at a press conference in Berlin, referring to a plan by the German Football League (DFL) for the Bundesliga to resume in empty stadiums and with players regularly tested.

READ: PSG named Ligue 1 champions as French football season declared over

Permission was granted on condition that strict guidelines are followed -- with a hygiene officer appointed to each team -- to prevent contagion of the virus.

The DFL must now set a date for the restart with either the weekend of May 16-17 or the following weekend earmarked.

Representatives from the clubs will finalise those details in a videoconference on Thursday.

With 13 of the 36 teams in Germany's top two divisions reportedly on the brink of bankruptcy, the league desperately needs to claim around 300 million euros ($325 million) from TV contracts if the season is completed.

Bundesliga to return mid-May as Germany's Angela Merkel gives go-ahead