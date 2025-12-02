Marco Asensio opens up on Real Madrid exit

An undated photo of Spanish footballer Marco Asensio. — AFP

Marco Asensio has opened up on the Real Madrid departure, saying it was not a financial or sporting decision but that the time had come for him to say goodbye to the Los Blancos.

Asensio, who is currently at Fenerbahçe, left Madrid after eight trophy-laden seasons to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in 2023.

Speaking to Marca, Asensio dismissed the notion that he regrets the decision to leave the Spanish giants, saying the decision was neither sporting nor financial but personal.

“No, I don't regret it because in my last year I won the title I was missing, the Copa del Rey,” Marco Asensio said.

“You have to know when to leave a place. I felt immense affection from the fans, from Florentino, from the coach... But I felt it was the right time.

“It wasn't a sporting or financial decision, but a personal one. I wanted to set new goals because I needed a change in my life, in my career... Real Madrid will always be my home because I've been a Madridista since I was little, but I felt it was time to try something new.”

During his stay at Real Madrid, he was known for his versatility and impact. He was also a lethal substitute, often coming off the bench and scoring some match-turning goals for his team.

He is the all-time top-scoring substitute of the UEFA Champions League to date, with 10 goals, surpassing the names like Thomas Müller and Karim Benzema.