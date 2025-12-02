Dave Adelman provides worrisome update on Jamal Murray’s injury

This collage of photos shows Denver Nuggets’ coach Dave Adelman (left) and Jamal Murray. — Reuters

Denver Nuggets’ coach Dave Adelman has provided a worrisome update on Jamal Murray’s injury.

The Nuggets lost the Western Conference match to the Dallas Mavericks 131-121 at home on Monday night, but the real worry for the fans was that Murray left the game earlier than it was expected due to an ankle sprain.

He scored 10 points and nine assists in 26 minutes before falling with an injury.

After the conclusion of the game, Nuggets’ coach Adelman gave an injury update on Murray.

"It's a huge absence, obviously, offensively," Adelman said.

"Jamal's such a tough player. If he sits himself because of the pain, it probably hurts. I'm hoping he can come back [for the next game]."

Murray’s average was a career-high 24 points before starting the game against the Mavericks. This season, he has played 19 games, averaging 23.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.5 rebounds.

"It definitely was a hit, especially coming down the stretch," said Spencer Jones, who contributed with a career-high 28 points for the Nuggets. "Everybody knows the deadly pick-and-roll of Mal and [Nikola Jokic]. We definitely struggled."

If Murray is sidelined, he will join his teammates Aaron Gordon (right hamstring) and Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), who are also out with injuries.

Gordon, who hurt himself in Houston on November 21, is expected to be back in December or early January. Braun was suggested six weeks' rest after he sprained his ankle at the Clippers on November 12.

Adelman, while mentioning the players that are absent from the scene due to injuries, said that it is not the right time to discuss that.

"I'm not going to come in here any night and sit down and talk about guys that are out. We have enough here to be more consistent defensively," Adelman said.