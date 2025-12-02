Bangladesh thump Ireland in decider to clinch home T20I series

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan plays a shot during their third T20I against Ireland at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on December 2, 2025. — BCB

CHATTOGRAM: A collective bowling effort, followed by Tanzid Hasan's unbeaten half-century, led Bangladesh to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the third and final T20I of the home series against Ireland here at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium on Tuesday.

The Tigers, who were stunned in the opening match last Thursday, made a resounding comeback and won the subsequent two fixtures to clinch the series 2-1.

Ireland captain Paul Stirling's decision to bat first in the series decider backfired as his team's batting unit could yield 117 before being bowled out in 19.5 overs.

Skipper Stirling waged a lone battle for the visitors with a brisk 27-ball 38, while George Dockrell (19), Tim Tector (17) and Gareth Delany (10) were the other to amass double figures against Bangladesh's bowling attack, jointly led by Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain.

Rahman and Hossain bowled respective economical spells to take three wickets each, followed by Shoriful Islam with two, while Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a modest 118-run target, Bangladesh comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 38 balls to spare.

Left-handed opener Tanzid led the home side's batting charge with an unbeaten half-century, top-scoring with 55 off 36 deliveries, studded with three sixes and four fours, bagging the Player of the Match award.

He also shared a match-winning 73-run partnership for the third wicket with Parvez Hossain Emon, who contributed with an unbeaten 33 off 26 deliveries, comprising three sixes and a four.

For Ireland, Craig Young and Harry Tector could pick up a wicket apiece.