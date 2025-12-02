Tony Bellew in shock over Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul fight

This collage of photos shows boxers Jake Paul (left), Anthony Joshua (centre) and Tony Bellew. — Reuters

Tony Bellew is still in shock over the Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul fight, saying, “I just don’t believe” it's happening.

Joshua is set to take on Paul in a sanctioned bout on December 19 at Miami's Kaseya Centre.

Bellew is not the only one to think like that; the fight has been criticised by many others, and there are a lot of reasons for that. Joshua is many pounds heavier and many inches taller than Paul, who has mostly fought at cruiserweight.

Anthony Joshua is also a more experienced boxer, having been a two-time world champion, while Jake Paul has faced MMA fighters and the likes of 60-year-old Mike Tyson.

Speaking to iFL TV, former cruiserweight world champion Bellew said he is in shock over the Joshua vs Paul fight.

“It’s insane, it’s madness, but no one can knock Josh cause it’s just madness. I can’t get my head around it. I just don’t believe he is going to be in the ring facing Joshua with 10z gloves on. When he touches him for the first time with a pair of 10oz gloves on, he is going to get the fright of his life,” Bellew said.

He was then asked if the fight would be an easy one for Joshua, to which he replied Of course it would be and ‘AJ’ is only fighting for money.

“I don’t understand how it can’t be. Of course, I get why it’s happening. Of course, For that kind of money you’d probably fight them both at once. Fair play to them, get paid. Once you’ve won the titles and your desires are fulfilled in boxing, boxing is purely about making as much as you can as quick as you can and this is ticking both them boxes off in one. Fair play,” Bellew added.

Paul vs Joshua fight is criticised by a lot of pundits, but despite the criticism, the bout is officially an eight-round sanctioned fight with 10 oz gloves, while reports indicate that a total purse of £140 million will be divided equally, with each fighter earning about £70 million.