Mohsin, Hamza lead Sialkot's fightback against Karachi Blues in QEAT final

Sialkot's Mohsin Riaz (right) celebrates scoring his half-century with Hamza Nazar during the second day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Karachi Blues at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on December 2, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Anchoring half-centuries from Mohsin Riaz and Hamza Nazar kept defending champions Sialkot in the hunt on the second day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 final against Karachi Blues here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

At the stumps on day two, the holders were 235/6, trailing by a further 105 runs, with Hamza and Test cricketer Hasan Ali, unbeaten on 62 and 29, respectively.

At the commencement of the second day, nine-time champions Karachi Blues resumed their first innings from 285/6 through fifty-up Usman Khan and Kashif Bhatti and added 55 more to their overnight score to eventually finish at 340 all out in 81.2 overs.

The overnight pair of Usman and Kashif could add two more each to their individual tallies before both fell victim to Mohammad Ali in the Test pacer's successive overs, resulting in Karachi Blues slipping to 302/8.

Usman scored 82 off 115 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and a six, while Kashif chipped in with 13.

No.9 batter Saqib Khan then added valuable runs to Karachi Blues' total at the backend with a brisk 33 off 26 deliveries, featuring three fours and a six.

He also shared a 21-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Mohammad Umar, who made 16 off 15 deliveries.

Ali led Sialkot's bowling charge in the first innings, taking four wickets for 79 runs in 24.2 overs, while Hasan, Mohammad Hasnain and skipper Usama Mir bagged two each.

In turn, the defending champions got off to a shaky start to their innings as they had been reduced to 73/4 despite Test batter Abdullah Shafique's 56-ball 32.

Following the early setback, Hamza joined Mohsin in the middle, and the duo raised a decent recovery by putting together 95 runs for the fifth wicket, taking Sialkot's total past the 160-run mark.

The crucial stand was eventually broken by Umar in the 46th over when he cleaned up Mohsin, who remained Sialkot's top-scorer with 71 off 85 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and a six.

Sialkot then suffered another blow to their batting expedition when wicketkeeper batter Afzal Manzoor walked back after bagging a 14-ball duck, bringing the total down to 170/6.

Test pacer Hasan's batting skills then came in handy for the holders as he held one end firmly to put together an unbeaten 65-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Hamza, helping his team to conclude the day without further damage.

For Karachi Blues, Umar and Saqib have taken two wickets each, while Mushtaq Ahmed struck once thus far in the first innings.