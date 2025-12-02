Arne Slot calls Mohamed Salah ‘top professional’

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after the match at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton on May 19, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has called Mohamed Salah a “top professional” after seeing his response to being dropped.

After the Reds suffered nine defeats in 12 games across all competitions, Slot made a big decision to drop Salah for Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win at West Ham.

Last time Salah was dropped by Slot's predecessor Jurgen Klopp in the league was in April 2024.

The Egyptian international became the first Premier League player to finish a season with the most goals (29) and assists (18) while earning the Player of the Year award last season; however, he has scored only four times in the top flight this time.

Slot said being unhappy about an unused substitute at London Stadium was a normal reaction from a player like Salah.

"That's a normal reaction from a player that's good enough to play for us, and I say that mildly because he has been so outstanding for this club for so many years and will be for the future," Slot said.

"He wasn't the only one who wasn't happy that he wasn't starting and that is normal."

Slot said Salah handled the situation very well, and he will always be that top professional, whether he plays or not.

"He is so disciplined - he knows what to do to stay fit," Slot said.

"No matter if he plays well or if he doesn't play well, if he plays or doesn't play, he will always be that top professional and that's what he was in the last two days.

"With all players around their world, there are also phases in your time at the club that they are human. He's scored so many goals for us and I am sure he will in the future."