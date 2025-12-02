Former England batter Robin Smith dies aged 62

Robin Smith of Hampshire reaches 50, during day one of the Vodafone Challenge Series Match between Hampshire and Australia, at the Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton, England on 28 July, 2001. - HampshireCountyCricketClub

Former England batsman Robin Smith, renowned for taking on some of the fiercest fast bowlers of the 1980s and 90s, has died at his home in Australia at the age of 62.

Smith featured in 62 Tests for England between 1988 and 1996, amassing 4,236 runs at an average of 43.67, including nine centuries.

Three of these came against the West Indies, a team that consistently brought out the best in his combative style.

Known for his signature front-foot square cut—considered one of the most formidable strokes in world cricket—Smith thrived against pace bowling.

He was a key figure during England’s memorable tour of the Caribbean in 1990, helping secure victory in the first Test in Jamaica, and contributed to England’s 2-2 drawn series at home against the West Indies in 1991 and 1995.

In limited-overs cricket, Smith etched his name in England’s records with a brilliant 167 not out against Australia at Edgbaston in 1993. That innings remained England’s highest ODI score for 23 years until Alex Hales surpassed it in 2016.

However, his vulnerability against spin bowling affected his career at crucial moments.

The emergence of Australia’s Shane Warne during his debut Ashes tour in 1993 led to Smith being overlooked for England’s subsequent tour of Australia 18 months later.

Despite this, Smith and Warne developed a lifelong friendship, which later influenced Warne’s decision to join Hampshire in the twilight of his career.

Born in South Africa in 1963, Smith was groomed to be a professional cricketer. He honed his skills in a bespoke cricket net built by his father in Durban, where legends such as Barry Richards and Mike Procter were among his practice partners.

Richards’ connection with Hampshire eventually paved the way for Smith to join the English county, following in the footsteps of his elder brother Chris, who also represented England.

Smith’s Test debut came against the West Indies at Headingley in 1988.

He shared a century opening stand with Allan Lamb, another South African-born England batsman, but England ultimately suffered a ten-wicket defeat to Curtly Ambrose, Malcolm Marshall, and Courtney Walsh.

Smith played his final Test at the age of 32 against South Africa in Cape Town in January 1996, during a disappointing 1-0 series loss.

With England looking to usher in a new generation, Smith, despite a strong batting record, was left out alongside other senior players.

Off the field, Smith candidly addressed his struggles with alcoholism in his 2019 autobiography, The Judge: More Than Just A Game. Only last week, he attended the first Ashes Test in Perth and spoke openly about his ongoing recovery.

He had also recently joined an England Lions training session at Lilac Hill at Andrew Flintoff’s invitation.

A family statement confirmed that Smith passed away unexpectedly in his South Perth apartment on Monday, with the cause of death yet unknown.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) paid tribute to former England batsman Robin Smith, highlighting his remarkable career and the impact he had on both domestic and international cricket.

Reflecting on Smith’s contributions to the game, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chairman Richard Thompson expressed his admiration.

"Robin Smith was a player who stood toe-to-toe with some of the quickest bowlers in the world, meeting hostile spells with a defiant smile and incredible resilience. He brought immense pride and entertainment to England fans," Thompson said.

"He was a batsman ahead of his time, exemplified by that unforgettable 167 not out against Australia at Edgbaston in 1993. His record at Hampshire is exemplary, and he will be remembered rightly as a great of Hampshire CCC. Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and loved ones," he added.