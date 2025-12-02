Bournemouth teen Kroupi overcomes tough start to shine in Premier League

An undated picture of Bournemouth prodigy Eli Junior Kroupi. — Reuters

Bournemouth prodigy Eli Junior Kroupi, 19, has spoken candidly about the tough start to his Premier League career, but the young talent is now determined to make the most of his opportunity in England.

In an interview with international media on Monday, Kroupi emphasised the importance of working hard to succeed in the Premier League.

Kroupi made his Bournemouth debut in August during the season opener at Anfield, facing the reigning champions Liverpool.

"I was like a kid living in a dream," Kroupi recalled. "It was really wonderful for me, and for my parents too."

However, his debut was brief, playing just one minute as a substitute. After manager Andoni Iraola offered him only 11 minutes across the next four league matches, Kroupi admitted he "even considered leaving."

Kroupi had a conversation with his father, former Ivory Coast international Eli Kroupi, who urged him to stay and persevere.

"Running away from a problem wasn’t the right solution," Kroupi reflected. "My father encouraged me to stay and work twice as hard."

His persistence quickly paid off. Within a month, Kroupi scored four goals in three games against Leeds, FA Cup winners Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest.

His first goal, a 93rd-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road, highlighted his ability to make an impact at crucial moments.

"The moment the ball went in, I lost control of myself," Kroupi shared. "It was the equaliser, I took off my shirt, I was overcome with emotion, and, frankly, I won’t forget that one."

Just two weeks later, Kroupi was promoted to the starting lineup for a match against Oliver Glasner’s high-flying Eagles.

Now, with more playing time and confidence, Kroupi is excited to develop under Bournemouth’s highly regarded young manager, Iraola.