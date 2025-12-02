PSL to host landmark roadshow at Lord’s Cricket Ground

Fireworks are seen ahead of Red for Ruth Day during day 2 of the 1st Rothesay Test Match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 11, 2024 in London, England. - ECB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to host a landmark Roadshow at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground (MCC), widely regarded as the Home of Cricket and one of the most prestigious venues in world sport.

The exclusive event will bring together global investors, commercial partners and cricket enthusiasts for an evening dedicated to showcasing the league’s remarkable growth, commercial strength, and future vision.

Having rapidly evolved into one of the world’s most exciting and commercially robust T20 leagues, the PSL is preparing to expand with the addition of two new teams.

The league has already attracted significant interest from potential ownership groups across the United Kingdom, reflecting its rising global profile and strong connection with UK-based cricket stakeholders.

The London Roadshow aims to capitalise on this momentum by offering investors and cricket lovers an immersive introduction to the league, its commercial ecosystem and the strategic vision driving its next phase of growth.

Highlighting the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) ongoing efforts to promote the PSL on a global scale, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his excitement about taking the Roadshow to the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

“The PSL stands as a symbol of excellence and ambition and taking this Roadshow to Lord’s—the heart of cricketing heritage—reflects our commitment to elevating Pakistan cricket on the global stage,” Naqvi said.

“We have seen tremendous interest from the UK market in the league’s new teams, which reinforces PSL’s international appeal. This event is an important opportunity to deepen global partnerships and share our long-term vision for expansion and innovation. We look forward to welcoming investors and cricket enthusiasts in London,” he added.

Speaking about the league’s commercial growth and global reach, PSL CEO Salman Naseer highlighted the significance of hosting the Roadshow at Lord’s for engaging with international investors and outlined the league’s vision for expansion.

“The PSL has established itself as a world-class cricket league with a powerful global following and strong commercial value. Hosting our Roadshow at Lord’s allows us to bring investors closer to the league’s future roadmap, including exciting opportunities arising from the introduction of two new teams,” Naseer said.

“The interest we are receiving from foreign investors is extremely encouraging and highlights the league’s growing reach. Our priority is to build a bigger, stronger and more internationally connected PSL in the years ahead,” he added.

The PSL Roadshow is expected to attract a diverse audience of business leaders, potential franchise owners and cricket supporters eager to engage with one of the sport’s most dynamic and fast-growing leagues.

The initiative underscores the league’s commitment to global expansion, strategic partnerships and delivering world-class entertainment and cricketing excellence.

In addition, 30 superfans will also have a rare opportunity to attend the exclusive event, with details on how to secure tickets to be announced soon.