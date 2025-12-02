FIFPro slams 12-month ban for Malaysian players as 'grossly disproportionate’

Rodrigo Holgado (centre) scores for Malaysia against Vietnam in July. — AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Global footballers’ union FIFPro has stated that seven players involved in a Malaysian national team eligibility controversy are victims themselves, and described their 12-month bans as 'grossly disproportionate'.



Malaysia’s football federation, FAM, has taken its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport following FIFA’s September decision to ban the players and impose a $440,000 fine on FAM for submitting false documents claiming the foreign-born players had Malaysian ancestry.

FIFA opened an investigation after a complaint was filed following Malaysia’s 4-0 victory over Vietnam in June during an Asian Cup qualifier, in which two of the seven players in question scored.

The investigation revealed that none of Hector Hevel, Jon Irazabal, Gabriel Palmero, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, or Joao Brandao Figueiredo had a parent or grandparent born in Malaysia, a prerequisite for national team eligibility.

On Monday, FIFPro expressed full support for the seven players, stating that they were not at fault.

FIFPro called the seven players ‘victims’, saying their 12-month bans are excessive since the situation was beyond their control.

"The sanctions imposed on them -- a 12-month ban from all football-related activities -- are grossly disproportionate given the particular circumstances of the case," FIFPro said in a statement.

"It is clear that the players are, in fact, victims in this matter."

"All steps were handled by institutions outside their control, yet they now face suspension from their clubs and the serious consequences that follow through no fault of their own."