PCB announces Pakistan’s T20I tour to Sri Lanka in 2026

Shaheen Shah Afridi (second to left) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (right) during the T20I Tri-Series final cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 29, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team will travel to Sri Lanka in January next year to take part in a three-match T20I series against the hosts as part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

All three fixtures are scheduled to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium (RDICS) in Dambulla on 7, 9 and 11 January.

The tour will offer the team valuable match practice ahead of next year’s global event.

Pakistan have been drawn in Group ‘A’ for the tournament and will play all their matches in Colombo. The mega event is set to run from 7 February to 8 March, being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The announcement comes after the men in green wrapped up their 2025 cricket season with home series victories over South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The green shirts first hosted South Africa in October for three-match T20I and ODI series, winning both series 2-1.

They then faced Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, sweeping the series 3-0, before competing against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series, which concluded on Saturday with Pakistan claiming the title.

During the busy calendar, the national men’s team lost just three matches – one ODI and two T20Is – while winning all four series.

Following the conclusion of the home season, the green shirts will enjoy a month-long break.

After the Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan are expected to host Australia for a T20I series, which will conclude shortly before the 20-over World Cup.

Pakistan T20I Tour of Sri Lanka Schedule: