Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo granted indefinite leave

An undated picture of Barcelona captain and defender Ronald Araujo. — Reuters

Barcelona captain and defender Ronald Araujo has requested, and been granted, an indefinite leave of absence from the club, according to media reports on Monday.

The Uruguayan missed Saturday's 3-1 La Liga home victory over Alaves, with manager Hansi Flick citing a "stomach virus" as the reason for his absence.

Araujo's last appearance came during their 3-0 Champions League defeat to Chelsea last Tuesday, when he was sent off for a second yellow card following a clumsy trip on Cucurella just before half-time.

According to The Athletic, Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, met with Araujo's representatives on Monday and agreed to give the 28-year-old the time he needs to take a break from football.

Flick described the situation as personal and requested respect and discretion from the media.

“It is a private situation, I don’t want to say more. And please, if you can respect it I would appreciate it,” Flick said.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta also defended Araujo, saying he has been unfairly criticised and needs support during a difficult period.

“He has been heavily criticised, and I don’t think that’s fair. He gives his all on the pitch, he’s our captain, and now he needs to get through this difficult period because he’s a very emotional person with strong feelings,” Laporta said.

There was no immediate response from Barcelona to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

Barcelona, who currently top the La Liga table, will host fourth-placed Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.