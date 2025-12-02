Ancelotti insists only fully fit players will make Brazil’s World Cup squad

An undated picture of Brazil national team coach Carlo Ancelotti. — Reuters

Brazil national team coach Carlo Ancelotti urged on Monday that only players who are fully fit and at peak readiness will be considered for next year’s FIFA World Cup squad, maintaining a strict policy of selecting 100% game-ready players.

Ancelotti highlighted it in his comments regarding Vinicius Jr, who must be fully fit to secure a spot in next year’s World Cup squad.

Ancelotti’s approach reflects consistency, as he previously issued a similar warning to Neymar in October, stating that the forward would need to regain full fitness to be recalled to the team.

In an interview with Esporte Record, Ancelotti reiterated that this standard applies to all players in the Brazil squad, underscoring his commitment to fielding only those in optimal condition.

“There are many high-quality players and I need to choose those who are at 100%,” Ancelotti said. “It’s not just about Neymar; it could be Vinicius. If Vinicius is at 90%, I will call up another player who is at 100%, because this is a team with a very high level of competitiveness, especially in attack, where we have many excellent players.”

Vinicius Jr scored the only goal when Brazil beat Paraguay 1-0 in June this year, securing their qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July in North America.

As part of their preparations, Brazil are set to face France in a warm-up match in Boston during the international window from 23 to 31 March.