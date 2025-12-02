Here’s when Pakistan players will arrive in Australia for BBL 15

Babar Azam (right) and Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) chase the ball during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 14, 2023. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketers are set to begin arriving in Australia early next week to take part in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season, sources told Geo Super on Tuesday.

The 15th edition of the BBL will commence on 14 December and run until 25 January 2026, featuring 44 matches scheduled in prime early-evening slots.

Training camps have already begun at the respective team venues, with Pakistan’s players participating to acclimatise to local conditions.

Seven national players are contracted for the tournament, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali and Hassan Khan.

League franchises have expressed excitement over the arrival of Pakistani stars, with some creating special fan zones at their home grounds named in honour of the players.

Babar will make his BBL debut for the Sydney Sixers in a blockbuster season-opener against the Perth Scorchers at Perth Stadium.

Shaheen was signed by Brisbane Heat as their first overseas platinum pick, Rizwan joins Melbourne Renegades, Rauf will represent Melbourne Stars, Shadab has signed with Sydney Thunder, Hasan Ali was drafted by Adelaide Strikers and Hassan Khan will play for the Renegades.

The BBL 15 fixture list has been released, with the finals retaining the classic four-game format. The Qualifier will begin on 20 January, leading up to the grand final on 25 January 2026.

During the tournament, players will remain available for national duties as required.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to all participating players, ensuring their availability for both domestic and international commitments.