Former rival Murray describes Djokovic coaching stint as 'valuable'

First-placed Djokovic and second-placed Murray hold the trophies. — Reuters

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said on Tuesday that his six-month stint coaching Novak Djokovic was a valuable learning experience, even though the high-profile partnership ended without a title.

Murray joined Djokovic's coaching team in November 2024, after announcing his retirement following the Paris Olympics, but the pair ended their association in May, shortly before this year's French Open.

The Briton explained in a podcast that he was fully committed to coaching Djokovic, spending long hours analysing matches even late at night.

"I look back on it and I'm glad I did it," Murray said.

"I was fully invested. I had committed to a skiing holiday before I took the job and I explained that to him. But I was sitting there at 11 p.m., watching videos of his matches over in Australia, editing videos to send to him."

Under Murray’s guidance, Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals and progressed to the semi-finals of the Australian Open. However, the 24-time Grand Slam champion suffered a hamstring injury and withdrew after one set against Alexander Zverev.

Murray added that Djokovic played brilliantly before his Australian injury, but the following months were tough, leaving him disappointed with the results.

"It was unfortunate what happened in Australia with the injury, but I watched him play ridiculous tennis in that tournament," Murray added.

"After the injury, it was certainly a difficult few months for him, but also I think for the team and all of us. So yeah, I was disappointed. Probably didn't get the results I would have liked for him."