West Indies’ pace trio shines as New Zealand struggle on day one of first Test

Ojay Shields (centre) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Blundell with his teammates during day one of the first Test cricket match between New Zealand and West Indies at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on December 2, 2025. - AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: The West Indies’ pace attack produced a dominant display on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, claiming eight of the nine wickets to fall.

Despite losing over an hour to rain in the morning session, conditions improved in the second session, allowing 70 overs of competitive cricket.

Kemar Roach made a strong comeback, supported effectively by debutant Ojay Shields and Justin Greaves, as the trio claimed two wickets each to keep New Zealand on the back foot throughout the day.

West Indies captain Roston Chase elected to bowl in gloomy conditions, with Roach striking immediately.

In the first over, Devon Conway nicked a delivery that moved away from the left-hander to Greaves at second slip.

Rain interrupted play midway through the fourth over, and only seven more overs were possible before showers again ended the session, leaving New Zealand at 17 for 1.

Post-lunch, Kane Williamson looked in control, hitting two elegant boundaries before Roach delivered a full ball that Williamson drove through extra cover for another boundary. He reached his 38th Test fifty while sharing the crease with Tom Latham.

However, Greaves soon found his mark, edging Williamson to Alick Athanaze at second slip. Latham followed in the next over, caught behind by Tevin Imlach.

New Zealand’s woes continued as Seales bowled Rachin Ravindra for three, and Will Young fell to Johan Layne’s first Test wicket, edging to Greaves at second slip. From 94 for 1, the hosts slumped to 128 for 5 at tea.

In the final session, Shields claimed his maiden Test wicket, dismissing Tom Blundell via an inside edge onto the stumps.

A seventh-wicket partnership of 52 between Bracewell and Nathan Smith was broken by Chase, who had Smith caught by John Campbell at short mid-wicket.

Bracewell was then dismissed by a short delivery from Shields, caught by Tagenarine Chanderpaul at deep mid-wicket. Just before bad light ended play, Matt Henry fell to a short ball from Roach, pulled to deep square leg.

West Indies’ seamers dominated, setting the tone for an exciting Test as New Zealand ended the day in trouble at 187 for 9.