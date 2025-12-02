Australia suffer major blow ahead of second Ashes Test

Steve Smith with Usman Khawaja on day four of the ICC World Test Championship Final match at Lord's, London on Saturday June 14th, 2025. - AFP

Australia have been dealt a significant setback ahead of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, with Usman Khawaja ruled out after failing to recover from the back spasms he sustained during the opening match in Perth.

Khawaja returned to the nets on Tuesday for a 30-minute session — his first batting practice since the injury — but he will not be available for selection.

"Khawaja will remain with the team to continue his rehabilitation," a statement said. "He has not been replaced in the squad."

His absence paves the way for Travis Head to continue in the opening role he assumed during the second innings in Perth, where he compiled a stunning 123 off 83 balls.

Josh Inglis and Beau Webster remain as reserve batting options. Inglis recently scored a century against England Lions, while Webster narrowly missed out on the XI in Perth.

The third Test in Adelaide begins on 17 December, giving Khawaja roughly two weeks to recover, though questions remain over whether he will be able to reclaim his spot.

Khawaja’s form had already been under scrutiny prior to the series, with an average of 31.84 since the end of the 2023 Ashes and just one century in 45 innings.

Head’s impressive performances and his expressed interest in opening have sparked debate over whether this could mark the end of Khawaja’s Test career.

The left-handed batter initially suffered back spasms on the first day at Perth Stadium.

England’s rapid collapse limited his opportunity to open, and when he came in at No. 4, he managed just two runs before gloving a short delivery from Brydon Carse.

He later fielded at first slip, taking a catch to dismiss Harry Brook but also dropping a low edge from Jamie Smith. Another spasm while attempting a catch opened the door for Head’s remarkable century.

The 38-year-old’s future in the Test side now hangs in the balance, with Head and potential replacements set to challenge for his place.