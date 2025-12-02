Glenn Maxwell opts out of IPL 2026, reveals reasons

Glenn Maxwell collects the ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh on April 15, 2025. - AFP

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has confirmed that he will not be entering the IPL 2026 auction, citing personal reasons, though he remains hopeful of making a return in the future.

Maxwell, who played for Punjab Kings last season, was released ahead of the auction after struggling with the bat.

In seven matches, he scored just 48 runs, highlighting his inconsistency in the IPL despite being a key member of Australia’s white-ball squad.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Maxwell reflected on his IPL journey, expressing gratitude for the experiences, opportunities and friendships he has gained over the years.

He highlighted how the league has shaped him not just as a cricketer, but also as a person, and acknowledged the support of fans and teammates who have made his time in India unforgettable.

"After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It’s a big call, and one I make with immense gratitude for everything this league has given me," Maxwell wrote.

"The IPL has shaped me as a cricketer and as a person. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched."

"The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever. Thank you for all your support over the years—hopefully see you soon," he added.

Over 13 IPL seasons, Maxwell has represented Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians.

He has played 141 matches, scoring 2,819 runs at a strike rate of 155.14, including 18 fifties, and has taken 41 wickets with his off-spin.

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis had expressed interest in participating in the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Du Plessis withdrew from the IPL auction to take part in the PSL, while former West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell had announced his retirement from the Indian tournament.