China’s first world snooker champion says his life has changed forever

China's Zhao Xintong poses with the World Snooker Championship trophy after beating Wales's Mark Williams in the final at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on May 5, 2025. — Reuters

China’s first-ever world snooker champion, Zhao Xintong, said on Monday that his life changed irreversibly when he made history in May.

Zhao completed an incredible nine-match winning run from the opening qualifying round all the way to the final, beating Mark Williams 18-12 at the Crucible in Sheffield to achieve snooker’s ultimate glory.

Reflecting on his rise, Zhao explained that becoming a world champion has brought significant changes to his life.

After defeating compatriot Long Zehuang 6–1 in the opening round of the UK Championship, he admitted that the role comes with new responsibilities and added pressure, which he is still learning to manage.

“I'm trying to learn and now being world champion is very different – you need to do more things,” Zhao said.

“There’s a lot of pressure, and that’s a big problem for me, so I’m learning how to enjoy the table. When I win any match, I’m just very happy.

“This is my first time being famous, and I’m very busy. I don’t have time to practise, but now I’m trying to find a balance and improve. I’m not sure this is all real!”

It is no wonder Zhao is struggling to absorb everything after a rollercoaster few years that have taken him from the sport’s depths to breathtaking highs.

He first announced himself on the snooker world stage in 2021 by winning the UK Championship, beating Luca Brecel 10–5 in the final in York.