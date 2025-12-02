Big name returns as England announce playing XI for second Ashes Test

Will Jacks (left) and Brydon Carse laugh during an England nets session at The Gabba on December 01, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. - AFP

England have confirmed their playing XI for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, with allrounder Will Jacks set to make his first Test appearance in three years.

The 27-year-old has been preferred over Shoaib Bashir as the frontline spinner for the day-night encounter, which begins on Thursday.

Jacks, a surprise selection for the tour of Australia, replaces injured fast bowler Mark Wood.

This marks his third Test cap, having previously featured in Pakistan in 2022, where he impressed on debut with figures of 6 for 161 in Rawalpindi.

Unlike those matches—where he was one of several spin options—Jacks now carries the responsibility of being England’s primary spinner with the side trailing 1-0 in the series.

Despite limited red-ball involvement in recent seasons—just five first-class matches in two years and five wickets at 38.80 in the 2025 County Championship—Jacks has remained in the frame through his work with head coach Brendon McCullum and his improved limited-overs contributions.

England’s decision to select Jacks is partly tactical, recognising his superior batting depth. However, it also marks a significant moment in Shoaib Bashir’s early career.

The 21-year-old, who emerged as Ben Stokes’ first-choice spinner during the 2024 summer and has taken 68 wickets in 19 Tests, misses out despite being a key figure since debuting in India.

His progress was disrupted by a broken finger earlier this year, though his courageous effort in England’s win at Lord’s further strengthened his bond with Stokes.

Bashir, currently without a county after leaving Somerset but still on a central contract, was named in the 12-man squad for the opening Test in Perth.

However, England have reconsidered their bowling balance, taking inspiration from Nathan Lyon’s successful record in pink-ball cricket.

Stokes acknowledged the importance of a spinner in day-night conditions, both as an attacking option and to manage workload by ensuring more overs are bowled ahead of the second new ball.

England's Playing XI For Second Test Against Australia: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer.