PCB announces Pakistan squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025, with last year’s participant Farhan Yousaf appointed as captain for the tournament scheduled in Dubai from 12 to 21 December.

The 50-over event will feature eight teams.

Pakistan, who suffered a semi-final defeat to Bangladesh in the previous edition, have been drawn in Group A alongside India, Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 3. Group B comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2 and Sri Lanka.

The competition will serve as valuable preparation ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup, which Zimbabwe and Namibia will co-host from 15 January to 6 February 2026.

Pakistan will begin their campaign on Friday, 12 December, against Qualifier 3 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

Their second fixture, a high-profile clash with India, is set for Sunday, 14 December at the ICC Academy Ground, while their last group match will be played on Tuesday, 16 December against Qualifier 1 at the same venue.

The semi-finals are scheduled for 19 December at The Sevens Stadium and the ICC Academy Ground, with the final to be held on Sunday, 21 December.

Captain Farhan Yousaf, 18, recently led Lahore Region Whites in the National Men’s U19 Cup, scoring 369 runs from seven matches, including a century and two half-centuries.

Usman Khan, who struck a century in the last edition of the ACC U19 Asia Cup, has been named vice-captain.

Usman enjoyed an impressive domestic season as well, scoring 429 runs for FATA in the National Men’s U19 Cup, featuring two centuries and a half-century.

The squad will assemble in Karachi for a training camp beginning later today, with travel details to Dubai to be confirmed in due course.

15-member squad:

Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan (vc), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq and Sameer Minhas.

Non-travelling reserves:

Abdul Qadir, Hasnain Dar, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar and Umar Zaib.