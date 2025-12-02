Usyk picks Deontay Wilder as his ‘first choice’ for next heavyweight showdown

An undated picture of Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Reuters

Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk has identified his preferred opponent for his next challenge, naming Deontay Wilder as the “first option” for his upcoming fight.

The Ukrainian star, 38, reclaimed undisputed status in July by stopping Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium. Shortly after, Britain's Fabio Wardley was elevated from interim to full champion when Usyk relinquished his WBO title.

While speaking with Boxing King Media, Usyk expressed plans to return to the ring next year and views Deontay Wilder as the most exciting and compelling opponent for his next fight.

"I continue fighting next year. I want to fight Deontay Wilder. I think it's interesting," he said.

Since his trilogy with Tyson Fury, Wilder, a former WBC world champion and once the most feared puncher in the division, has struggled.

The Americans' stock plummeted after back-to-back stoppage defeats by Joseph Parker in 2023 and Zhilei Zhang in 2024.

After more than a year out, Wilder, 40, returned in June with a low-key seventh-round stoppage of little-known Tyrrell Anthony Herndon.

Despite that decline, Usyk still views 'The Bronze Bomber' as a marquee name.

Usyk highlighted Wilder’s reputation as a strong, well-known former world champion and one of the top heavyweights of the past decade. He said that after talking with his team, they agreed Wilder should be their first choice for his next fight.

"He is a world champion guy. A very famous and strong guy," Usyk said.

"One of the great heavyweights of the last 10 years. I spoke with my team and said he is the first option."