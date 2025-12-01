Andy Murray 'disappointed' with Novak Djokovic's results during coaching stint

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (left) celebrates with coach Andy Murray after winning his Australian Open quarter-final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on January 22, 2025. — Reuters

British tennis great Andy Murray said Monday he was "disappointed" with Novak Djokovic's results while coaching his former rival.

Murray joined Djokovic´s coaching team in November 2024 just three months after the 38-year-old Scot had ended his own playing career at the Paris Olympics.

But the pair were only together for some six months, their alliance covering the 2025 Australian Open and three other tournaments.

"I look back on it and I'm glad that I did it," Murray told The Tennis Podcast. "It's an amazing experience that I've had. It didn't last long, but I put everything into it.

"I was disappointed. Probably didn't get the results I would have liked for him.

"But it was a good opportunity because I felt I wanted to coach at some stage and if I didn't take it I might look back and think, 'It would have been really interesting, I could have learned a lot', or potentially regretted it," added Murray, who won three Grand Slam singles titles in an era where Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal dominated men's tennis.

Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz to reach the semi-finals at the Australian Open but the 24-time Grand Slam singles champion was then forced to retire injured in his last-four clash with Alexander Zverev.

The 38-year-old Serb then suffered first-round losses in Qatar and at Indian Wells on his return to action before being beaten in the Miami Open final by Czech teenager Jakub Mensik.

"It was going well initially and it was unfortunate what happened in Australia with the injury, but I watched him play ridiculous tennis in that tournament," said Murray.

"After the injury, it was certainly a difficult few months for him but also I think for the team and all of us.

"I learned a lot about what coaching is. I was fully invested, tried my hardest to help, and made some good relationships along the way with his team."

Murray, who has four children with his wife Kim, said he was enjoying retirement.

"I was genuinely unsure what it (retirement) was going to be like," he said. "I didn't know if I would enjoy it or miss tennis. How would I fill my days? Before it came I was a bit nervous about it.

"I know it was the right decision to stop when I did. I don't regret when I retired from tennis.

"I love being a dad and being at home with the kids is brilliant."