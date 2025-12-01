Tom Aspinall responds to Dana White’s post-UFC 321 criticism

Tom Aspinall in action during his fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

World heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has responded to UFC CEO Dana White’s post-UFC 321 criticism in a recent update video.

Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defence ended in a first-round no-contest after he was double eye poked by the opponent Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall took time, but then decided not to continue, admitting that he could no longer see out of one eye, and the fight was stopped, leaving the crowd unhappy.

Dana was not happy after the fight was declared a no-contest, and after the fight, he said that Aspinall “didn’t want” to continue, with many taking that as him throwing shade at the Englishman.

In a recent update video, Aspinall replied to the comments made by White.

“I didn’t continue, and I’ll tell you why I didn’t continue: because I’m not a [expletive] dummy,” Aspinall said.

“I’m not going to go out there and fight one of the best strikers in the world if I can’t see. I know, as an MMA fighter, things are going to happen in the fight that compromise you.”

He continues giving an example of his fight with Andrei Arlovski, saying that if you get punched in the eyes is fine, but if you get double eye poked, it is not right.

“Go back and watch my fight with Arlovski. At the end of the first round, he punched me right in the eyeball. For the rest of the fight, I couldn’t see him out of that eye. That’s fine. If you get punched or kicked in the eye, that’s fine,” Aspinall added.

“If you get double eye poked in both eyes and you’ve got no vision because of a foul, why should I carry on? So some dummy can look and say, ‘Oh yeah, Tom just got knocked out’?

“I ain’t going to fight if I can’t see anything because of a foul. If it’s a legal move, we have to fight through it. That’s what we do as fighters. But when it’s a foul, why am I going to put my health at risk when I cannot see at all?”