Ali Tareen, KKR CEO Venky Mysore keen to invest in The Hundred

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen and CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders Venky Mysore have shown interest in investing in England’s novel 100-ball tournament The Hundred, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had initially denied private investment but the coronavirus pandemic could see the tournament lose over £380million and, therefore, ECB CEO Tom Harrison may "look at some of those opportunities".

Tareen has shown his preference to invest in South Brave, having been based in Hampshire.

"I'm a Hampshire boy who loves Hampshire cricket," he said.

"I see it as a way to benefit the counties, so they get more money. Someone like me, who's an actual Hampshire fan, sees the real attraction of external investment as my opportunity to help Hampshire."

Mysore, on the other hand, has different plans and wants a more hands-on investment role



"A passive investment doesn't make sense for us," he said.

"If I go there I want to build a business. We probably do it better than anyone else: we know how to manage from a distance and how to leverage all aspects of running a cricket franchise.

"It has to be a meaningful partnership for us, and it has to be something where the league can also leverage our expertise, otherwise it doesn't make a lot of sense."

