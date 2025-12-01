Usyk predicts winner of Joshua vs Paul fight

An undated photo of boxers Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Anthony Joshua. — AFP

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has predicted Anthony Joshua as the clear winner against Jake Paul.

Joshua is set to take on Paul in a sanctioned bout on December 19 at Miami's Kaseya Centre.

Ahead of the fight, Joshua announced that he had left his trainer, Ben Davison and joined Usyk's camp to prepare himself and learn from a team that had bested him twice.

According to reports, Usyk is not sparring with Joshua, but he is in and around his camp.

When asked by Boxing King Media about the fight, Oleksandr Usyk initially said that he "didn't know" before giving his prediction.

"A Rolls-Royce cannot have any competition from a Fiat," said the former pound-for-pound king.

"It makes no sense. Anthony Joshua is the Rolls-Royce, Jake Paul is the Fiat."

The matchup was arranged after Jake Paul’s planned fight with Gervonta Davis on November 14 was cancelled due to new allegations of domestic abuse against the WBA lightweight champion.

On the other hand, former heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua, is making a comeback to the ring after a long time, as he has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight is criticised by a lot of pundits, but despite the criticism, the bout is officially sanctioned as an eight-round fight with 10 oz gloves, while reports indicate that a total purse of £140 million will be divided equally, with each fighter earning about £70 million.