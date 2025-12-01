JJ Redick explains why Doncic, Reaves' partnership is clicking for Lakers

This collage of photos shows Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. — Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick has explained why the combination of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves has been working brilliantly for the team.

Doncic and Reaves have proved to be a dangerous duo contributing to the Lakers’ early success, and their chemistry is key to that.

After the Lakers’ 133-121 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Redick opened up about the bond between both players.

He explained how Reaves has gelled with Doncic.

“I think for him there’s a cadence right now to his game. He’s got a great understanding of when he has a good matchup. He’s got a great understanding of how to play with Luka. And so the flow state that every athlete kind of searches for, he’s just in that right now,” Redick said.

“And I mean, maybe it is easy for him, but it doesn’t look easy. But he’s making it look like it’s normal in some ways. I would call it normal, not easy. And that’s a testament to how good of a basketball player he is.”

The duo have scored 30 or more points each in a third consecutive game, becoming the fourth pair in NBA history to accomplish the feat.

Before them, George Gervin and Mike Mitchell (1984 Spurs), Monta Ellis and Corey Maggette (2010 Warriors), and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard (2023 Bucks) have also achieved the feat.

In the win over New Orleans, Luka Doncic scored 34 points, including 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Austin Reaves added 33 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.

They are currently the NBA’s highest-scoring duo, averaging a combined 63.9 points per game.