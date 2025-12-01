London Spirit Women appoint Heather Knight as general manager

England´s Heather Knight watches the ball after playing a shot during their ICC Women´s Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 7, 2025. — AFP

LONDON: Former captain Heather Knight has been appointed as the general manager of The Hundred franchise London Spirit Women as she opted out of playing in next year's edition of the league.

Knight, who captained the Spirit in the first four editions of the league and led them to their maiden title in 2024. She missed this year's season due to a hamstring injury and instead served as the team mentor.

Reflecting on securing the off-field role in the franchise, Knight expressed her delight, asserting that she was still committed and passionate about playing for England and Somerset, but described her appointment as the Spirit's general manager as a huge development.

"I'm delighted to take up this new role with London Spirit. I have absolutely loved my time at the franchise, as a player and also as a coach in last year's edition of The Hundred," Knight stated.

"I am still very much committed to and passionate about playing for England and Somerset, but this is a huge development opportunity for me.

"It gives me the chance to learn from one of the best minds in the global game, in Mo, and broaden my experiences outside of my playing career. I am so excited for everything to come, on and off the field, in 2026."

Knight will work closely with the Spirit's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, who cited the former captain's deep understanding of the game to label her as the "ideal person" to be their first women's general manager.

"Heather's deep understanding of the women's game, and of what is required to perform at the highest level make her the ideal person to be our first Women's General Manager," Bobat said.

"She knows what it takes to win The Hundred and the franchise will benefit from having one of the game's leading current players in such a key role," he added.

For the unversed, Heather Knight's appointment as London Spirit's general manager may be a broader step in her taking a step back from her playing career after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil.