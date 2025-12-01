Sri Lanka Cricket announces revised schedule of LPL 6

Jaffna Kings' players and support staff celebrate winning LPL 2024 after defeating Galle Marvels in the final at the Rana Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 21, 2024. — AFP

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday announced the revised schedule of the sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), set to run from July 8 to August 8 next year.

The upcoming edition of the LPL was originally scheduled to be played in the November-December window, but was postponed last month to "prepare" for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which Sri Lanka co-host alongside India from February 7 to March 8.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2025 will not be held this year as originally planned. The decision was taken after careful consideration of the broader requirement of preparing well in advance for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India during February – March 2026," the board had said in a statement last month.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the SLC has confirmed that the sixth edition of its top-flight T20 league will be played in the mid-year window, featuring five teams.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that the sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League will be held from 8th July to 8th August 2026," the SLC said in a statement.

"The new dates for the sixth edition were finalised following the postponement of the tournament, which was originally scheduled to be held in December 2025.

"The postponement was made considering the broader requirement of preparing the ‘Host Venues’ well in advance for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India during February–March 2026. With this decision, the five-team tournament—Sri Lanka’s topmost domestic T20 competition—will return to a mid-year window, as in several previous editions."