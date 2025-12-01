Lamine Yamal opens up about purpose of playing football

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal in LaLiga on August 31, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal has opened up about his purpose of playing football, saying his goal is not just to break records but to enjoy the game and become a role model for kids.

Yamal, 18, has become a star at such a young age due to his notable performances for Spain and Barcelona.

He made his senior debut with the Spanish giants at the age of just 15, winning a La Liga title with them. He has also won the UEFA Euro with Spain in 2024.

In his recent interview with CBS, Yamal shared his future goals and the purpose of playing football.

“My goal isn’t to break all records, to score a million goals, to play a million matches. I’m an athlete who wants to enjoy himself. I hope kids want to be like me. In the end, the goal is for people to enjoy and deliver a bit of a show in football," Yamal said.

He added that he wants people to go back home happier after watching his game.

"I would like to change people’s day. If someone is sad and watches my match, I want their mood to improve. I want them to go back home happier than they were," he added.

Yamal has played 120 games for the Barcelona senior team, scoring 32 goals and contributing 43 assists for the club. While at the international level, he added six goals and 12 assists in 23 matches for the Spain senior team.