Moeen Ali upbeat to join PSL in 'new era'

Multan Sultans' Moeen Ali (right) run between the wickets during a PSL match in an undated picture. — Instagram/@moeenmunirali

KARACHI: Former England cricketer Moeen Ali has expressed his anticipation to make his Pakistan Super League (PSL) return in its "new era", praising the quality of cricket, competition and world-class talent the marquee league offers.

After the landmark 10th edition of the PSL earlier this year, the league is set to be expanded to eight teams, promising more thrilling contests, star power and excitement to the fans.

Meanwhile, Moeen, who has previously featured in the marquee league when he represented former champions Multan Sultans in the 2020 and 2021 editions, expressed his eagerness to rejoin the league.

Moeen stated that the PSL, since its advent in 2016, has rightfully earned the reputation of a top-level T20 cricket league, featuring close competition and talented players.

"I'm really excited to be joining HBL PSL in its New Era. The league has earned a reputation for top-level T20 cricket, with high-quality competition and world-class talent across every team," Moeen wrote on Instagram.

The 38-year-old, who represented England in 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is during his illustrious career, was also a part of the Three Lions squad that made its historic tour of Pakistan in 2022 to play a three-match Test series. Besides that, Moeen has made several visits to the country.

Reflecting on his previous experiences in Pakistan, Moeen claimed to have enjoyed playing in the country and specifically praised the enthusiastic crowd, which he believes pushes players to give their best on the field.

"Playing in Pakistan is always incredible; quality of cricket is outstanding and the passion and intensity from the crowd push you to bring your best," he continued.

"I'm looking forward to being part of it all and creating some great memories along the way. Ready for another special experience Insha’Allah!"