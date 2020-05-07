Hockey legend Samiullah “The Flying Horse” Khan has said that he expected the sports industry of Pakistan to improve under Prime Minister Imran Khan but regretted that nothing has changed yet.

Samiullah’s evaluation, as per Jang, came amid a spate of back-and-forth allegations and counter-allegations of match-fixing by former cricketers.

The 1978 World Cup-winner rued that the country’s topmost sport is just as muddy as ever and urged the authorities to take action.

“The way one big player after another is being exposed, there needs to be action against it,” he said.

“Either Prime Minister Imran Khan should form a commission or Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed take suo motu action and rid cricket of this mess once and for all.”

Samiullah said that back in his days bookies would approach hockey players too but “they never even thought of selling the country.”

READ: PM Imran, Kapil Dev would've been 'amazing' T20 cricketers, says English coach

Under PM Imran Khan nothing has changed in sports: Samiullah