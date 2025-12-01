Australia edge past Pakistan to lift over-40s T20 World Cup

Australian veteran team celebrate their IMC Over-40s T20 Cricket World Cup 2025 victory against Pakistan at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, on December 1, 2025. – Facebook/PakistanVeteransCricketAssociation

KARACHI: Australia emerged victorious in the IMC Over-40s T20 Cricket World Cup 2025, defeating Pakistan by seven wickets in a thrilling final at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a target of 151 set by Pakistan, Australia’s innings was steadied by Steve Nottle, who scored a composed 47 off 40 balls, and Steven Paulsen, contributing a timely 42 off 34 deliveries.

The match-winning cameo came from Nasir Jalil, who smashed an explosive 25* off just 10 balls, boasting a strike rate of 250, to guide Australia past the target with an over to spare.

Pakistan’s bowlers tried to keep the chase under control, with Fawad Alam delivering a disciplined performance, finishing with figures of 2-16. However, their efforts fell short against a confident Australian batting line-up.

Earlier, Pakistan had elected to bat after winning the toss but struggled against a sensational spell from Australia’s Mark Cleary, who claimed 5-22, putting the hosts on the back foot.

Despite useful contributions from Nadeem Javed (24), Fawad Alam (24) and Abdul Razzaq (19), Pakistan could only post 150-9 in their allotted 20 overs.

The IMC Over-40s T20 Cricket World Cup 2025 brought together 12 international teams, featuring a total of 42 matches hosted across Karachi.

Australia’s triumph capped off a highly competitive tournament, showcasing both seasoned talent and thrilling cricketing action, and highlighted the growing appeal of veteran T20 cricket on the global stage.