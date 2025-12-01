Arsenal set to face disciplinary action from FA

Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta is in a huddle with the players during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium in London. — AFP

Arsenal is set to face disciplinary action from the Football Association (FA) after receiving six yellow cards in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Gunners only managed to secure a hard-fought draw despite playing against 10 men in the second half, coming from a goal down.

They struggled against a well-organised and strong defence of Chelsea and failed to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Martin Zubimendi, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori all went into the book in the first half. Myles Lewis-Skelly and Viktor Gyokeres were given yellow cards after the break.

According to the FA handbook for the season, any team that receives six or more yellow cards in a match is subject to a £25,000 fine.

The FA takes disciplinary action against clubs if six or more of their players or technical area occupants are either warned or sent off.

The fine is doubled when the team repeat the offence. The last time Arsenal were punished for the same violation was in February 2024, in a 3-1 home win over Liverpool.

Arsenal will host Brentford on Wednesday before a trip to Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Gunners have won only once in their last four matches with Villa, and they need to be at their best to secure all three points next weekend.

The Villans are fourth in the table, six points behind Mikel Arteta’s side, and will try to hand Arsenal the second defeat of their 2025-26 season in the English top flight.