Former Indian cricketer comments on Rohit surpassing Afridi’s ODI sixes record

This collage of pictures shows India's Rohit Sharma (left) and former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi. — AFP

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan has described comparing Rohit Sharma’s record for the most sixes in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) with that of former Pakistan batter Shahid Afridi as “comparing apples with oranges.”

Rohit Sharma, back in action alongside Virat Kohli, broke Afridi’s long-standing record during the first India vs South Africa ODI in Ranchi on Sunday.

The Indian opener now has 352 sixes, surpassing Afridi’s tally of 351, and achieved the milestone in just 269 innings—100 fewer than Afridi’s 369 innings.

Speaking to a local Indian news channel, Wassan emphasised that the comparison is not entirely fair, noting that Rohit accomplished the feat as an opener, a role that comes with different responsibilities compared with Afridi’s finishing and slogging approach.

"I think if we compare it with Shahid Afridi's record, then it's comparing apple with oranges," Wassan said.

Because for an opener, to be able to do this is a very big thing. Because Shahid Afridi's role was to come later and finish and slog. But as an opener, making such a big record in 100 fewer innings, it shows the impact he has had for the Indian team," he added.

He added that Rohit’s ability to hit big shots consistently while maintaining a strong strike rate underlines his influence on India’s victories.

"You can judge that with just this single metric. If your opener plays so many big shots, how often he makes you win the game. Because look at how much he keeps your strike rate as an opener. So I think this metrics shows a lot why he has been so successful, why India has been so successful when he has opened for India," he concluded.

Following Rohit and Afridi, Chris Gayle ranks third on the list of most ODI sixes with 331, Sanath Jayasuriya fourth with 270, and MS Dhoni fifth with 229.